Inheritance tax – How Britons can ‘significantly’ reduce their bill

As many more people are caught in the net, many Britons will be wondering how they can reduce their bill. IHT is paid on the estate of someone who has died, including all property, possessions and money.

Everything over the threshold, which is £325,000 but can be increased in some instances, is taxed at 40 percent.

IHT receipts are £300million higher than at the same point last year.

Britons are encouraged to use a Will as a way to save money on their hefty bill.

Mark Greer at Charities Aid Foundation said: “For many donors, leaving money to charity in a Will can be a way to give a far more substantial donation than they ever could in their lifetime.

