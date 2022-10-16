Iran’s ‘repressive’ regime transfer protesters in ambulances – video





Eyewitnesses and members of Iran’s political militant group, People’s Mojahedin Organization, have reported seeing officials use ambulances as a tactic to transport detained protesters to unknown locations and unknown fates. In some cases, demonstrators witnessed security forces shooting at the crowds from ambulances.

Local groups that are fighting back against repressive forces in Gohardasht have reported that several ambulances were stationed without licence plates before attacking demonstrators, and took away the detainees in the vehicles afterwards. The National Council of Resistance of Iran reported a number of incidents of Mullahs – an honorific title for Shia and Sunni Muslim clergy or a Muslim mosque leader – using ambulances against the protesters during the country’s uprising. In Mashhad, in the north-east of Iran, onlookers witnessed arrested demonstrators taken away by an ambulance from the scene. Meanwhile, demonstrators in Rasht, in the north of the country, stopped an emergency ambulance being used to take arrested people and saved several female demonstrators. On October 3, ambulances entered police stations where they transferred detained protesters. The following day, employees and nurses of Razi Hospital in Rasht protested using ambulances to oppress people. Photos show the employees holding signs saying: “Ambulance is a means for transporting patients”.

According to the state-run media, at least 85 ambulances have been attacked by demonstrators. Those are believed to have been the vehicles used by security and repressive forces. Shahin Gobadi, from the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, told Express.co.uk: “The Iranian regime has launched a savage crackdown on the Iranian people by utilizing everything at its disposal to suppress the Iranian people’s uprising for a regime change and establishing democracy. “It has not even spared ambulances for this sinister objective. According to the information by the network of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran from inside the country, at least 400 protesters have been killed and 20,000 have been arrested”. Mr Gobadi also said that protesters have been chanting “death to” leader Ali Khamenei and saying he will be “overthrown this year”. READ MORE: King’s comment to Truss showed ‘sense of humour’ not a political swipe

He added: “This regime has to be totally isolated by the international community. It is time that the West in general and UK in particular, side with the Iranian people in their desire for overthrowing the regime and establishing a freely elected democratic republic. “The inalienable right of Iranian people to rebel and fight against the regime and their right to bring about regime change must be recognized”. “This right has been articulated in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which says ‘whereas it is essential if man is not to be compelled to have recourse, as a last resort, to rebellion against tyranny and oppression, that human rights should be protected by the rule of law’. The protests, which started on September 16, were sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police after they arrested her under the country’s rule requiring women to wear dress modestly and cover their hair in public.

So far, nationwide demonstrations and uprisings have been recorded in 177 cities across all 31 provinces of Iran. Latest figures state that at least 400 protesters have been killed and more than 20,000 people have been arrested. Details of 206 of the victims have so far been identified, many of them teenagers. Reports have also emerged of young protesters vanishing for fighting for the rights of women and showing up days later dead. Nika Shakarami, 16, disappeared days after she joined the protests, and was found dead in a morgue a week later – Iranian forces have denied the widespread allegations they were involved.