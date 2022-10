“This lovely lady beside me, a world champion with all the patience. I am very honoured to have danced with you, and everyone who is still in, I love you guys, go smash it guys.”

Turning to her partner, Nadiya added: “First I’m so grateful that I got to teach and dance with a music icon.

“But, more important than this, I got the privilege to get to know Matt, for who you really are.

“Not many people know you and you’re a beautiful soul, very kind human and a real gentleman.”