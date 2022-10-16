John Lennon’s Son Inspired 1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘White Album’

TL;DR:

John Lennon and his son, Julian Lennon | Keystone-France / Contributor

Paul McCartney once said John Lennon’s son, Julian Lennon, inspired John to write one song from The Beatles‘ The White Album. In an interview, John confirmed this was the case. In addition, he compared it to a song from his solo career that he wrote for his other son, Sean Ono Lennon.

John Lennon’s son, Julian Lennon, inspired a song from The Beatles’ ‘The White Album’ that Paul McCartney liked

In the 1997 book Paul McCartney: Many Years From Now, Paul discussed the final song on The White Album. “You could almost be forgiven for thinking “Good Night” was mine, because it’s so soft and melodic and so un-John,” Paul said. “I believe John wrote this as a lullaby for Julian, and it was a very beautiful song that Ringo ended up singing to the accompaniment of a big string orchestra.”

The book All We Are Saying: The Last Major Interview with John Lennon and Yoko Ono includes an interview from 1980. In it, John said he wrote “Good Night” for Julian. He compared the song to “Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy)” from Double Fantasy, which he wrote for his other son, Sean.