Lewis Hamilton accused of being ‘over the top’ in Verstappen warning

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has been accused of being “over the top” as he was compared to Max Verstappen after the Dutchman won back-to-back world championships at the Japanese Grand Prix. There have been questions raised over the 2021 title which the Red Bull man pipped the Brit to, though it has been revealed that Verstappen’s team broke the spending cap that year.

A punishment for Red Bull is expected to be a fine for their minor breach, which Hamilton is unlikely to be happy about and he will also not take too kindly to comments made by Dutch racer Renger van der Zande. Hamilton’s overtakes were questioned as Van der Zande claimed that Verstappen now has momentum over the seven-time world champion.

“I come back to Hamilton: I don’t think it’s cool to see, but you wonder if he’s over the top,” Van der Zande told Dutch magazine Formule 1. “His car is less, but his overtakes are no longer as convincing as before, you see doubt in his driving. Perhaps a combination of age and that he has lost momentum.

“Max, on the other hand, is so confident that he can make decisive actions and has a way out if it doesn’t work out. At the same time you know, even with all the good results, that the weather will be bad. After sun comes rain, and vice-versa. I have often experienced this myself and Max will also have it in the back of his mind.