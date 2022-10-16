Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen may be left angry following update

“Qiddiya is a huge project. Hopefully they finish on time. So it could finish plus or minus, within their targets. But if it does, then that’s the idea to move there. But definitely the MotoGP will be there because we can’t host the MotoGP in Jeddah.”

However several racers may not be enthused about a second race in Saudi Arabia, including seven-time world champion Hamilton. “I am so happy the weekend is done,” Hamilton said after finishing tenth in this season’s race. “I am so happy that everyone is safe, I am just looking forward to getting out. I just want to go home.”

Verstappen, who won in Jeddah in March, echoed Hamilton’s sentiments. “We had a lot of guarantees that of course it would be safe but after this weekend all the drivers together, we will speak with F1 and the team bosses to see what is happening for the future,” Verstappen said despite F1 signing a ten-year contract for races in Saudi Arabia that ends in 2030.