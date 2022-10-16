Liverpool FC — Academy players learn about the culture and history of Liverpool

‘Our club and its city’ is the name of the education induction programme designed by the Academy education department to teach the group about important aspects of the city.

Through a variety of trips, presentations and visits to the Academy, staff aim to develop the historical, political and social understanding of the city of Liverpool and give the young Reds players a greater insight to the cultural backdrop of Liverpool and how the football club is entwined within the fabric of the city.

Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s U18s squad comprises a contingent of local players from Liverpool and surrounding areas as well as players from all around the UK and Europe.

Some moved to the Liverpool area for the first time in preparation for this season, and therefore the gaining of local knowledge takes on added importance in order to give the players an understanding of the club they represent.

Caitlin Hawkins, Academy education manager, said: “As an education department it is vital we give our players a foundation of understanding around the culture of the local area and to give them a ‘feel’ for the city.

“As we have learnt during the various presentations and guest speakers, Liverpool is a city that is unique in many ways and we want all our players, not just the Scousers and local players, to embrace this and feel a sense of pride in the club and the city.”