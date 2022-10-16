Massive fire in Glasgow city centre send smoke plumes billowing

Firefighters received reports of the blaze at 9:55am on Sunday October 16 and have raced to the scene
Three fire engines, a height appliance and several rescue pumps are in use at the fire, which is ongoing.
Video images of the blaze show thick plumes of smoke spiralling into the morning”s sky.
The fire could also be seen from miles away and was photographed by motorists.
An eyewitness told Glasgow Live: “I just got up and was shocked to see this much smoke and a fire near the Barclays building.
“It was started slowly and peaked within five minutes.
“There were no sign of the fire engines for the first 20 minutes but they have been here since.”
A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue service said: “We recieved a call at 9:55 this morning to reports of a building fire.
“There are four appliances in attendance. The fire is ongoing.”
People in the vicinity said there was a strong smell of plastic from the blaze.
Steve Tepper tweeted: “Smells like plastic this far away.”
Others remarked on a smokey haze caused by the raging inferno.
Will Jess said: “Weird smoke haze hanging about.”
