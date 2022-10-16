Categories
Megan Thee Stallion Gave A Raw, Emotional Performance Hosting “SNL” And Opened Up About How Much She’s Going Through


It’s been a big year for Megan Thee Stallion, and in many ways, a difficult one too.

In the past year alone, the hit rapper not only put out her album Traumazine and performed around the world, but also graduated college.

She’s also spoken about how she’s still coping with the death of her mother in 2019. The fallout from when she was shot in 2020 is also ongoing; rapper Tory Lanez is set to go on trial for assault later this year.

Then, just last week, thieves broke into her LA home, stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of items, according to TMZ.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News, but in a tweet the next night, Megan appeared to acknowledge the burglary and expressed her relief no one was hurt.


Twitter: @theestallion

On Saturday, Megan appeared on Saturday Night Live as both host and musical guest, becoming the second woman rapper ever to do so. (Queen Latifah performed and hosted in 2004.)

In her opening monologue, she opened up about the toll this time has taken on her. “Finishing college while pursuing a rap career is not easy, and I did that while putting out song after song and going on a world tour. So now I can go by another name: Megan Thee Bitch That Needs Some Sleep,” she joked.

On Friday, ahead of her SNL appearance, Megan told fans she would need to “take a break” after it, saying on Twitter she is “so tired, physically and emotionally.”

Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I’m so tired, physically and emotionally


Twitter: @theestallion

Fans praised the performance, particularly for how much strength it showed amid everything she’s going through.

People really underestimate the shit Megan goes through, She’s really out here trying to keep it together without her biggest supporters. It takes so much strength to endure that kind of loss and still be willing to wake up and face the day.


Twitter: @knowlehs

People couldn’t last a mile in Megan’s shoes. She has been through more than most and still let’s her light shine brightly and beautifully and that’s all I have to say #SNL


Twitter: @DearBelcalis





