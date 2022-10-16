Metaverse learning environments

This article does not intend to imply that all human interactions will be overtaken by the metaverse as it currently exists but to investigate the numerous fascinating benefits and drawbacks it offers in the field of education.

Benefits

Learning just how to use virtual reality in the classroom has many advantages over conventional methods, enabling students to “see” historical locations or carry out risky experiments in a secure setting of virtual environment. However, it is possible to create a metaverse world that appears quite real. Depending on the metaverse they choose, instructors will be able to create a setting that is absolutely beautiful and sure to fascinate both young and old students.

Metaverse worlds can provide more direct physical connection in addition to complete visual immersion. When a learner is wearing the equipment, virtual reality headsets and controllers are made to feel natural and can simulate hands and fingers. As a result, teachers can create learning activities that make use of the subtle hand movements such as teaching learners how to write or demonstrating sign language. The kids will have the muscle memory in place once they are out of the virtual environment and back in the actual one, so repeating their learning experiences won’t feel any different.

To make it simple, there can be two options when educating students about the human body: either place their avatars within a human body or expose them to a textbook where they can study everything sequentially. One student may choose to go to the heart, while other may select any other organ in the human body. Most students will find the first option in learning experience to be highly empowering. Students and their avatars have access to the entire globe on a metaverse platform because the learning takes place online. Teachers can replicate effective teaching techniques in the metaverse in addition to developing a more immersive learning environment.

Also, it would be virtually impossible for students to follow a satellite’s progress in space or to observe a rocket launch directly. Through Metaverse, students can experience everything that takes place in a launch room, including the moments leading up to the launch, the rocket’s phase-by-phase separation and finally the orbit. Every stage of a rocket launch is described in detail in the experience.

Additionally, metaverse learning spaces can encourage safety in a manner that traditional classroom settings just cannot. By just altering specific permissions in the virtual environment, instructors will have complete control over student interactions in the metaverse and will be able to prevent bullying or segregate kids for disciplinary reasons. This lets students to concentrate on learning instead of upsetting about bullies or other distractions. Because children will be dispersed across their homes rather being gathered in one place, digital surroundings can also stop terrible events which may occur in a physical classroom setup.

Drawbacks

Learning how the metaverse can benefit students and teachers demonstrates the advantages of metaverse education over conventional schooling but definitely there are also drawbacks to take into account.

Although virtual reality classes appear to be a great idea on paper, there are also some drawbacks. Children who have disabilities like hearing or visual issues, for instance, would require specialized accommodations that they would not be able to get. It is unlikely that an ABC school would be willing or able to accommodate a youngster who is deaf and wants to take a metaverse class offered by the school. In this situation, it would be up to the parents to take care of their child’s special needs rather than the school. Given that the majority of schools offer accommodations for students with disabilities, this is a regrettable situation.

All of this demonstrates that metaverse addiction is a genuine risk for both kids and adults. If a student uses their virtual reality headset for both educational and recreational purposes, they will be spending many hours each week in the virtual world and may be neglecting their real-world responsibilities. Spending more time in a virtual world calls for striking a balance with reality, which may not be simple to do.

The issue of accessibility also plays a vital role in metaverse education. It must be simpler for families globally to purchase virtual reality headsets for metaverse education to flourish and spread. If not, just a small number of people will have access to this education rather than the majority.

Despite the many advantages of Metaverse, not everyone would be able to adjust to the idea of using it in education because it lacks human interaction and can be addictive and isolating.

