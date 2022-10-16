Netflix Added 36 New Movies and Series This Week

It’s the end of the week and it’s time to look back at everything new that hit Netflix over the last 7 days in the United States. Below, you’ll find a list of all 36 new titles to arrive plus we’ll also look through what’s been trending in the US Netflix top 10s.
Before we get into the full list, here’s a rundown of some of the new arrivals over the weekend:
Best New Movies and Shows Added to Netflix This Weekend
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am (2019)
Rating: PG-13
Language: English
Genre: Documentary
Director: Timothy Greenfield-Sanders
Cast: Toni Morrison, Hilton Als, Oprah Winfrey
Runtime: 120 min
Holding a 97% on RottenTomatoes is the 2019 documentary on the late author Toni Morrison looking back through her career and how her work inspired and educated on the history of race and American history.
Wendy Ide at the Observer reviewed the movie back in March 2020 saying:
“Whether you have read everything she wrote or have never ventured into her worlds, it’s likely that the first thing you’ll do when you leave the cinema is pick up one of her novels.”
Dracula Untold (2014)
Rating: PG-13
Language: English
Genre: Action, Drama, Fantasy
Director: Gary Shore
Cast: Luke Evans, Dominic Cooper, Sarah Gadon
Writer: Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless, Bram Stoker
Runtime: 92 min
As we’re in the Halloween season, you may be looking for some of the new horror or monster movies streaming on Netflix. One of the most famous monsters of all time is Dracula who is the subject of this Universal movie that was released 8 years ago.
Under the Queen’s Umbrella (Season 1)
Rating: TV-14
Language: Korean
Genre: Comedy, Drama, History
Cast: Kim Hye-soo, Kim Hae-sook, Choi Won-yeong, Kim Eui-sung, Moon Sang-min, Ok Ja-yeon
Runtime: 73 mins
Weekly episodes of this new Korean period drama have begun dropping this weekend with the next batch set to release next Saturday.
Here’s what you can expect from the new drama:
“A spirited queen tries to rein in her rowdy sons in order to make one of them the next king of Joseon, while her competitors vie to snatch the throne.”
Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week
14 New Movies Added This Week
- Blackout (2022)
- Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween (2021)
- DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show (2022)
- Dobaaraa (2022)
- Dracula Untold (2014)
- Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever (2022) Netflix Original
- Missing Link (2019)
- Nyara: The Kidnapping (2020)
- Riddle Child (2017)
- Someone Borrowed (2022) Netflix Original
- Soólè (2021)
- The Curse of Bridge Hollow (2022) Netflix Original
- Three Widows Against The World ()
- Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am (2019)
22 New TV Series Added This Week
- Belascoarán, PI (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Black Butterflies (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Dead End: Paranormal Park (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Everything Calls for Salvation (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Faten Amal Harby (Season 1)
- Holy Family (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Island of the Sea Wolves (Season 1) Netflix Original
- LEGO Ninjago (Season 6)
- Mismatched (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Missing: The Other Side (Season 1)
- Mohammed Ali Road (Season 1)
- Spirit Rangers (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Take 1 (Season 1) Netflix Original
- The Cage (Season 1) Netflix Original
- The Nutty Boy (Season 1) Netflix Original
- The Playlist (Season 1) Netflix Original
- The Sinner (Season 4)
- The Watcher (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- Under the Queen’s Umbrella (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Wild Croc Territory (Season 1) Netflix Original
Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week
- Luckiest Girl Alive (78 points)
- Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (57 points)
- Last Seen Alive (51 points)
- The Redeem Team (47 points)
- Megamind (42 points)
- Blackout (31 points)
- Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (23 points)
- Sing 2 (22 points)
- The Curse of Bridge Hollow (20 points)
- Jexi (19 points)
- Inheritance (16 points)
- Old People (13 points)
- 17 Again (7 points)
- Rush Hour (7 points)
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith (6 points)
- Charlotte’s Web (1 point)
Most Popular Series on Netflix US This Week
- Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (77 points)
- The Midnight Club (67 points)
- The Blacklist (55 points)
- Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (53 points)
- High Water (31 points)
- The Watcher (30 points)
- The Empress (29 points)
- Bling Empire (24 points)
- Oddballs (22 points)
- The Sinner (20 points)
- The Great British Bake Off (15 points)
- Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake (7 points)
- The Mole (5 points)
- El Rey, Vicente Fernández (2 points)
- Malverde: The Patron Saint (2 points)
- Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition (1 points)
