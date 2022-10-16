Netflix Added 36 New Movies and Series This Week

It’s the end of the week and it’s time to look back at everything new that hit Netflix over the last 7 days in the United States. Below, you’ll find a list of all 36 new titles to arrive plus we’ll also look through what’s been trending in the US Netflix top 10s.

Before we get into the full list, here’s a rundown of some of the new arrivals over the weekend:

Best New Movies and Shows Added to Netflix This Weekend

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am (2019)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Documentary

Director: Timothy Greenfield-Sanders

Cast: Toni Morrison, Hilton Als, Oprah Winfrey

Runtime: 120 min

Holding a 97% on RottenTomatoes is the 2019 documentary on the late author Toni Morrison looking back through her career and how her work inspired and educated on the history of race and American history.

Wendy Ide at the Observer reviewed the movie back in March 2020 saying:

“Whether you have read everything she wrote or have never ventured into her worlds, it’s likely that the first thing you’ll do when you leave the cinema is pick up one of her novels.”

Dracula Untold (2014)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Action, Drama, Fantasy

Director: Gary Shore

Cast: Luke Evans, Dominic Cooper, Sarah Gadon

Writer: Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless, Bram Stoker

Runtime: 92 min

As we’re in the Halloween season, you may be looking for some of the new horror or monster movies streaming on Netflix. One of the most famous monsters of all time is Dracula who is the subject of this Universal movie that was released 8 years ago.

Under the Queen’s Umbrella (Season 1)

Rating: TV-14

Language: Korean

Genre: Comedy, Drama, History

Cast: Kim Hye-soo, Kim Hae-sook, Choi Won-yeong, Kim Eui-sung, Moon Sang-min, Ok Ja-yeon

Runtime: 73 mins

Weekly episodes of this new Korean period drama have begun dropping this weekend with the next batch set to release next Saturday.

Here’s what you can expect from the new drama:

“A spirited queen tries to rein in her rowdy sons in order to make one of them the next king of Joseon, while her competitors vie to snatch the throne.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

14 New Movies Added This Week

Blackout (2022)

Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween (2021)

DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show (2022)

Dobaaraa (2022)

Dracula Untold (2014)

Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever (2022) Netflix Original

Missing Link (2019)

Nyara: The Kidnapping (2020)

Riddle Child (2017)

Someone Borrowed (2022) Netflix Original

Soólè (2021)

The Curse of Bridge Hollow (2022) Netflix Original

Three Widows Against The World ()

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am (2019)

22 New TV Series Added This Week

Belascoarán, PI (Season 1) Netflix Original

Black Butterflies (Season 1) Netflix Original

Dead End: Paranormal Park (Season 2) Netflix Original

Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition (Season 1) Netflix Original

Everything Calls for Salvation (Season 1) Netflix Original

Faten Amal Harby (Season 1)

Holy Family (Season 1) Netflix Original

Island of the Sea Wolves (Season 1) Netflix Original

LEGO Ninjago (Season 6)

Mismatched (Season 2) Netflix Original

Missing: The Other Side (Season 1)

Mohammed Ali Road (Season 1)

Spirit Rangers (Season 1) Netflix Original

Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal (Season 1) Netflix Original

Take 1 (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Cage (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Nutty Boy (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Playlist (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Sinner (Season 4)

The Watcher (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Under the Queen’s Umbrella (Season 1) Netflix Original

Wild Croc Territory (Season 1) Netflix Original

Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week

Luckiest Girl Alive (78 points) Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (57 points) Last Seen Alive (51 points) The Redeem Team (47 points) Megamind (42 points) Blackout (31 points) Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (23 points) Sing 2 (22 points) The Curse of Bridge Hollow (20 points) Jexi (19 points) Inheritance (16 points) Old People (13 points) 17 Again (7 points) Rush Hour (7 points) Mr. & Mrs. Smith (6 points) Charlotte’s Web (1 point)

Most Popular Series on Netflix US This Week