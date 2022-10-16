Categories
Netflix’s cheap Basic plan is getting a big upgrade — and it’s long overdue


While Netflix has continued to raise prices across all tiers— and has even unveiled a plan that includes advertisements, something its CEO Reed Hastings said would never happen — the company has plans for a free quality of life improvement for its Basic tier subscribers.

Starting in November, Basic tier subscribers will see an upgrade in their resolution from 480p SD streaming quality to 720p HD resolution. 



