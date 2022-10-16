Norway To Strengthen Control on the Border With Russia – And Is Ready to Close It At Short Notice

Prepared to do as Finland

On Thursday, Finland’s government announced restrictions aimed to put a complete stop to tourist traffic and related transit from Russia. From midnight on Friday, border crossings for Russian citizens with tourist visas and on transit journeys will be severely restricted.

The Finnish restrictions are justified by foreign policy considerations. Russia’s military mobilization and the rapidly increasing number of tourists coming to Finland and passing through the country is putting Finland’s international position and relations at risk, says the Finnish government.

The Norwegian government is ready to carry out similar restrictions as Finland but will await a potential implementation, writes the Norwegian Ministry of Justice and Public Security.

“We will close the border quickly if necessary, and changes may come at short notice. There have been few arrivals in Norway compared to Finland, and the situation is different here. Storskog is our only border station towards Russia. We are in close dialogue with the Norwegian Police and the Norwegian Customs about the development at the border and all who arrive are carefully inspected,” says the Minister of Justice and Public Security.