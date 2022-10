Norwegian Cruise Line Winter 2022-2023 Deployment Breakdown

Norwegian Cruise Line is planning a diversified winter season in 2022-2023 across the globe with its largest fleet ever.

After a COVID-related hiatus, South America and Australia are back, while the Caribbean sees the majority of the company’s fleet highlighted by the new Norwegian Prima.

In addition to Hawaii, which will see the Pride of America continuing its inter-islands itinerary, the brand is also set to maintain a year-round operation in Europe, with the Norwegian Sun marking the company’s return to the Canaries after five years.

Other destinations feature in Norwegian’s deployment are the West Coast, the Panama Canal, the Middle East, Africa and the South Pacific.

Cruise Industry News looked into the company’s full program for the season. Here’s the breakdown:

Caribbean and Bahamas

Norwegian Prima

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,215 guests

Built: 2022

Homeports: Miami and Port Canaveral (United States)

Length: Five to nine nights

Itineraries: Western Caribbean departing from Miami in November, followed by Bahamas and Western Caribbean cruises departing from Port Canaveral

Sailing Season: November 11 to March 19

Norwegian Escape

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,200 guests

Built: 2015

Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Eastern Caribbean and Bahamas visiting Great Stirrup Cay, Tortola, Amber Cove and St. Thomas

Sailing Season: November 19 to April 8

Norwegian Getaway

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,000 guests

Built: 2014

Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)

Length: Three to ten nights

Itineraries: Bahamas, Eastern and Southern Caribbean visiting Great Stirrup Cay, Puerto Plata, San Juan, Aruba, Curaçao and more

Sailing Season: October 8 to December 8

Norwegian Epic

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,200 guests

Built: 2010

Homeport: San Juan (Puerto Rico)

Length: Seven to nine nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises Caribbean cruises visiting to St. Kitts, St. Lucia, Grenada, Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao, in addition to a special nine-night itinerary to St. Maarten, St. Kitts, St. Lucia, Barbados, Grenada, Aruba and Bonaire in December

Sailing Season: December 23 to April 2

Norwegian Breakaway

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,000 guests

Built: 2013

Homeport: New Orleans (United States)

Length: Five to nine nights

Itineraries: Week-long Western Caribbean cruises visiting Cozumel, Costa Maya, Harvest Caye and Roatán in addition to special sailings to Mexico, Jamaica and more in December

Sailing Season: November 20 to April 9

Norwegian Sky

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,000 guests

Built: 1999

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: Three to nine nights

Itineraries: Short cruises to the Bahamas, in addition to longer Panama Canal, Western and Eastern Caribbean itineraries

Sailing Season: October 2 to April 26

Norwegian Dawn

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,200 guests

Built: 2002

Homeport: Tampa (United States)

Length: Four to 14 nights

Itineraries: Southern, Western and Eastern Caribbean visiting Amber Cove, St. Thomas, Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire, Grand Cayman, Harvest Caye, Cozumel and more

Sailing Season: November 20 to April 9

Norwegian Encore

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,200 guests

Built: 2019

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: Five to 11 nights

Itineraries: Bahamas, Eastern and Southern Caribbean with visits to Great Stirrup Cay, Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, Tortola and more

Sailing Season: November 13 to April 9

Norwegian Bliss

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,200 guests

Built: 2018

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises to Western Caribbean visiting Roatán, Harvest Caye, Costa Maya and Cozumel

Sailing Season: Sailings in December and February

Norwegian Jewel

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,400 guests

Built: 2005

Homeport: Panama City (Panama)

Length: Eight to ten nights

Itineraries: Southern Caribbean and Panama Canal, visiting Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Bonaire, Curaçao and more

Sailing Season: Sailings in November, December, February and March

Norwegian Pearl

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,400 guests

Built: 2006

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: Three to 12 nights

Itineraries: Varied itineraries visiting popular destinations in the Bahamas, Central America, Western and Eastern Caribbean

Sailing Season: November 18 to March 13

Norwegian Joy

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,200 guests

Built: 2017

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: Seven to 12 nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Western Caribbean, in addition to 12-night cruises to Southern Caribbean

Sailing Season: March 11 to April 30

West Coast and Transcanal

Norwegian Bliss

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,200 guests

Built: 2018

Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)

Length: Five to 15 nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises to Mexican Riviera, in addition to longer, one-way Transcanal voyages in December, January and February

Sailing Season: October 25 to April 2

Norwegian Jewel

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,400 guests

Built: 2005

Homeports: San Diego (United States) and Panama City (Panama)

Length: Seven to 12 nights

Itineraries: Week-long Mexican Riviera cruises, in addition to longer, one-way Panama Canal cruises

Sailing Season: November 24 to April 16

Norwegian Joy

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,200 guests

Built: 2017

Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)

Length: Five to 15 nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises to Mexican Riviera, in addition to longer, one-way Transcanal voyages in January and February

Sailing Season: December 18 to February 24

U. S. East Coast and Bermuda

Norwegian Getaway

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,000 guests

Built: 2014

Homeport: New York City (United States)

Length: Five to 12 nights

Itineraries: Bermuda, Bahamas, Florida and Eastern Caribbean visiting King’s Wharf, Nassau, Port Canaveral, St. Thomas. St. John’s, Amber Cove and more

Sailing Season: December 13 to April 5

Norwegian Gem

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,430 guests

Built: 2007

Homeport: New York City (United States)

Length: Five to 11 nights

Itineraries: Bermuda, Bahamas, Panama Canal and Caribbean visiting Tortola, St. Maarten, Grand Turk, Panama City and others

Sailing Season: December 22 to April 5

Norwegian Joy

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,200 guests

Built: 2017

Homeport: New York City (United States)

Length: Five to ten nights

Itineraries: Bermuda, Virginia, Canada and New England

Sailing Season: October 3 to November 26

Australia, South Pacific and Hawaii

Norwegian Spirit

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,000 guests

Built: 1999

Homeports: Papeete (French Polynesia), Honolulu (United States), Sydney (Australia) and more

Length: Seven to 14 nights

Itineraries: Hawaii and South Pacific cruises followed by Australia and New Zealand itineraries starting in December

Sailing Season: October 19 to April 12

Pride of America

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100 guests

Built: 2005

Homeport: Honolulu (United States)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises visiting Kahului, Hilo, Kailua Kona and Nawiliwili

Sailing Season: Year-round

South America

Norwegian Star

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,200 guests

Built: 2001

Homeports: Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), Buenos Aires (Argentina) and San Antonio (Chile)

Length: Seven to 14 nights

Itineraries: Patagonia, Antarctica, Falklands, Brazil, Uruguay and more

Sailing Season: November 27 to March 12

Africa and Middle East

Norwegian Jade

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,400 guests

Built: 2006

Homeports: Cape Town (South Africa) and Dubai (UAE)

Length: 12 to 19 nights

Itineraries: Indian Ocean, Middle East and Southern Africa visiting United Arab Emirates, Oman, the Seychelles, Mauritius, South Africa, Namibia, and more

Sailing Season: November 13 to February 13

Europe

Norwegian Sun

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,000 guests

Built: 2001

Homeports: Lisbon (Portugal), Tenerife (Spain) and more

Length: Ten to 14 nights

Itineraries: Canary Islands, Atlantic and Western Mediterranean, visiting ports such as Lisbon, Funchal, Gibraltar, Málaga, Grand Canaria and more

Sailing Season: November 21 to March 31