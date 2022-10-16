Pattie Boyd says she didn’t see her ex-husbands, George Harrison and Eric Clapton, as “giants.” They and all their famous friends were just ordinary people to her. She only saw them as the men she knew.

George Harrison and Eric Clapton, Pattie Boyd’s ex-husbands | Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Pattie Boyd said she didn’t see her ex-husbands, George Harrison and Eric Clapton, as ‘giants’

In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Boyd explained that she never thought of George and Clapton as the “giants” they were. It wasn’t strange seeing them perform or appear on TV.

“The point is it doesn’t matter about what they do, they are your friends and that’s that,” Boyd said of her famous friends.

“It was the same with George and Eric,” she continued. “It was always difficult for me to get my head around the fact that they were giants. Obviously, I knew they were wonderful musicians, but I didn’t see them in the same way that people who don’t know them see them.

“I remember the first time George and I were seeing each other, and The Beatles were on TV, and I went: ‘Oh look at George with his day job.’ He was with The Beatles, but he was still my George as well.

“Then there was the on-stage Eric, and it was wildly exciting standing on the side, seeing everyone screaming for him, but then there was at-home Eric, and they were just two different parts of the same person.”