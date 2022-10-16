Categories
Pattie Boyd Says She Didn’t See Her Ex-Husbands, George Harrison and Eric Clapton, as ‘Giants’

Pattie Boyd says she didn’t see her ex-husbands, George Harrison and Eric Clapton, as “giants.” They and all their famous friends were just ordinary people to her. She only saw them as the men she knew.

George Harrison and Eric Clapton performing on TV in the 1980s.
George Harrison and Eric Clapton, Pattie Boyd’s ex-husbands | Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Pattie Boyd said she didn’t see her ex-husbands, George Harrison and Eric Clapton, as ‘giants’

In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Boyd explained that she never thought of George and Clapton as the “giants” they were. It wasn’t strange seeing them perform or appear on TV.

