Pets parade at Promenade Park

Dressed as a hot dog, Stephani Schultz’s terrier mix, Rey, didn’t seem to mind a pun at her expense.

“She’s 6 months old,” said the 37-year-old Parkview Health nurse, among dozens participating Saturday during the Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control’s “Howl-o-Walkoween” at Promenade Park. “It’s for a good cause.”

The annual event is the organization’s biggest fundraiser, with this year’s goal set at $15,000. It featured a costume contest, pet walk and prize raffles.

Holly Pasquinelli, community relations and education specialist for Animal Care & Control, said last year’s goal of $7,000 wasn’t met, but improving pandemic conditions have organizers hopeful.

“A fundraiser like this is really important,” Pasquinelli said.

Particularly this year as Animal Care & Control’s finances are under the microscope. The Fort Wayne City Council might ask Allen County officials to assist with funding the shelter because it takes in animals from Allen County.

Animal Care & Control has received less than 4% of its $3.6 million 2022 budget from the county, but more than 13% of the animals it houses are from the county, officials report.

Amy-Jo Sites, shelter director, has asked leaders to greenlight funding for new positions and expansion costs. She says staff has worked to release healthy animals instead of euthanizing them, but it’s difficult because the shelter is understaffed and needs more space for better care.

“I think shelters get a bad rap sometimes,” Schultz said. “They’re doing the best they can to find homes for animals.”

Saturday’s fundraiser will help.

“If we don’t win for most spooky, then I don’t know,” joked Janet Welch, a 47-year-old secretary whose face was caked with fake dried blood and donned a nurse outfit with her pit bull, Laci, as a patient.

“When I worked as a vet tech in Louisville, I got to see how many animals are euthanized,” Welch said. “It’s sad.”

Almost 1 million dogs and cats are put down annually, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Brian Pickell, a 53-year-old Bluffton retiree, said he attended Howl-o-Walkoween to offer moral support to his wife, an animal shelter volunteer who was dressed as a jockey.

He also minded Trigger, the couple’s 4-year-old greyhound, who had a racing harness attached to his body.

“I just welded a seat onto this to go with the costume,” Pickell said. “I’m here to show support. Nobody sees the volume of pets that get euthanized.”