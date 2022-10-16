Phaedra Parks Opens Up About the Man She’s Currently Dating at BravoCon 2022 | Bravo TV Official Site

Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive videos, sweepstakes, and more!

Love is in the air for Phaedra Parks! The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum opened up about her current relationship status in an exclusive interview with BravoTV.com at BravoCon 2022.

“I actually date a doctor,” The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club cast member shared during an October 15 interview in which she was joined by Dr. Jackie Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Anila Sajja, and Drew Sidora. “I don’t want to tell you about him, but I’ve dated a doctor for some time… Almost a year.”

As for how her sons, Dylan and Aydin Nida, feel about the new guy in her life: “They’ve met him,” she shared. “They love him.

Of course, all the talk of Phaedra’s love life sparked some ideas in the Married to Medicine cast members, including Anila who told Phaedra to “marry a doctor and come on our show!”

It remains unclear whether this is the same boyfriend Phaedra spoke about on Ex-Wives Club, since she told The Daily Dish this summer that they had parted ways after filming and called herself a “free agent.”

“We’re good friends. I don’t think it’s a love connection like I thought it might be,” she said at the time. “He’s a great guy, but, you know, I am still out there dating others. I’m a free agent.”

