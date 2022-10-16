Putin’s air defences fail spectacularly as Ukraine hits airport

Around 16 explosions were reported today at an airport in Belgorod, a Russian city which borders Ukraine and stores key Russian military equipment. Footage from the city of Belgorod exposed the failure of Russia’s air defence system as several air defence rockets can be seen trying and failing to repel Ukrainian missiles. Local authorities argued that over ten missiles were shot down by Russia’s air defence systems but several were seen making it past these defences.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strikes earlier today, cryptically posting on Telegram: “Meanwhile in Belgorod… Locals counted 16 explosions in the area of the airport.”

Tendar, a social media account that monitors the conflict, tweeted: “Russian air defense has failed. Impacts at the Belgorod airport can be seen.”

Tendar released photos of the “first fragments of the missiles which hit the Belgorod airport,” adding that the missiles appeared to be the US-made AGM-88 HARM missiles.

Military experts suggested the attack might have been directed at Russian S-300 surface-to-air missile batteries which shot down two Ukrainian warplanes recently.

