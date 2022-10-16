Ratio of losses between Ukraine, Russia is 1 to 6.5 in south – Maliar

The ratio of losses between Ukraine and Russia is about 1 to 6.5 in the south.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Defense Deputy Minister Hanna Maliar on Telegram, referring to South Operational Command Commander Andrii Kovalchuk, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The ratio of losses is about 1 to 6.5. According to him [Kovalchuk – Ed.], the critical ratio limit is 1 to 8, after which the enemy’s army will psychologically ‘crumble’,” Maliar wrote.

In her words, the enemy is said to be facing a rather challenging situation in southern Ukraine. Thus, it is necessary “to gather all our strength and power, and push the Russian army out of our land”.

A reminder that, between February 23, 2022 and October 16, 2022, Russia’s total combat losses in Ukraine reached about 65,000 troops.

