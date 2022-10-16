Reporter notebook: Leon Bailey opens up on his relationship with “brother and mentor” Raheem Sterling

On Sunday Leon Bailey hopes he will line up against a man he calls his brother and mentor. Such is his admiration for Raheem Sterling that when he turned pro the only number he wanted on his back was 31 the shirt Sterling wore at Liverpool.

A meeting through mutual friends in Jamaica where they are both from have helped both navigate the sometimes tricky world of football since.

The pair will put their friendship aside for 90 minutes on Sunday, when Aston Villa host Chelsea, live on Sky Sports.

“He was already a professional for Liverpool and I was only 16 years old,” Bailey told Sky Sports.



“We just built a good friendship since and obviously he advanced to City and then that’s when I signed my first professional contract. His success has been my motivation since. I really looked up to him so when I signed my first professional contract, I decided I wanted to wear 31 and from then on we became like brothers.

Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring for Chelsea vs Salzburg





“He’s just always been that brother to me and I’ve been a brother to him. We help each other. We speak about a lot of different things. Whenever he had a bad time at City, we speak about it. I had injuries so we speak about that and are always giving positive messages to each other and trying to uplift each other.

“He’s such a talented player and anywhere he goes he will always impress. I’ve been quite impressed by what he’s been doing already at Chelsea. So I hope he will continue to and continue raising the flag high for a lot of the younger ones who look up to him like I do.”

Aston Villa vs Chelsea, live on Sky Sports





Bailey talks about what Sterling has done away from the pitch, perhaps he suggests his impact is even more powerful in that arena.

“It’s because of where he was from. He knows poverty. He knows what a lot of people are going through who don’t have anything. He knows about social skills, how to communicate with people. We understand what it feels like not to have it. Nothing at all. I think with his work that he’s been doing outside of football is just tremendous. I hope he can continue doing that because it’s really good and people really look up to him for that as well.”

One thing I learnt pretty quickly is don’t play the most impressive famous name in your phone game with Bailey, it really would be no contest.

Alongside Sterling he has close relationship with the sporting superstar Usain Bolt.

“We’re really close. Really close. We’re just a small circle and we help each other in every aspect that we can. You know I get a lot of wisdom from him as well. He said no matter what training sessions you’re doing, make sure that you work on yourself when you have the time at home, make sure you spend a lot of money on your body to ensure that your body is always fit and strong, because that’s what’s going to make you go where you want to go.”

Bailey has taken that on board. He has struggled with fitness since his £25m move from Bayer Leverkusen, extra strength, extra physio work and a chef – he is determined to make the most of his Premier League opportunity and knows he hasn’t yet found his best form.

Leon Bailey in action for Aston Villa





A muscle problem saw him miss the 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest, who were bottom of the table on Monday night. It was a result met with boos from the Villa fans but he is primed and ready for the weekend.

Villa are four games unbeaten but as Steven Gerrard approaches his first year in charge there is an unease amongst fans that they haven’t made tangible progress and poses a squad far better than the nine points they have accumulated from their first nine games.

Bailey has called for his team to be courageous and brave against Chelsea as they were in taking a point against Manchester City earlier this season.

“We’re going out there to play with no fear. It’s what we did against City, and I’m sure we can do it against Chelsea.

“All the players right now are really pumped and ready to go on the weekend and I haven’t seen it like that in a long time. So I’m really excited to see what’s going to happen on Sunday.”

After the draw against Forest, Gerrard asked for someone to be his headline maker, he demanded more from his big hitters, Bailey is hoping he can answer the call.

“People have said I’ve always been a person for big games and big moments and that’s something that I truly believe in myself and hopefully if I get the opportunity, I could be the headline person.”

Right now Gerrard, under increasing pressure to get Villa’s season going would love that to be the case, what he needs right now is his player to deliver on his promise.

