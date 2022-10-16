Categories
Business

Ringo Starr’s Beatles Fame Was Worth $7 Million to People Who Weren’t Even in the Band

Ringo Starr saw his fortunes change when he made it big with The Beatles. After growing up in a working-class section of Liverpool, missing years of school due to illness, and playing in a handful of middling bands, he became a celebrity overnight. The Beatles eventually inspired at least one cover so good Ringo once kissed a musician who played one for him. Before that happened, Ringo’s Beatles fame led to a $7 million windfall for people who weren’t even in the band.

Ringo Starr (right), whose Beatles' fame helped double his favorite drum company's sales, during a 1964 TV performance taping.
Ringo Starr (right) | David Redfern/Redferns

The Beatles made it big in the United States thanks to Ed Sullivan

The Fab Four conquered England in short order after Ringo joined in August 1962. They had a top-20 single on the charts two months later (“Love Me Do”), put “Please Please Me” in the top-5 on the singles chart, and saw their debut Please Please Me album hit No. 1 in the United Kingdom.

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.