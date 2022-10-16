Ringo Starr’s Beatles Fame Was Worth $7 Million to People Who Weren’t Even in the Band

Ringo Starr saw his fortunes change when he made it big with The Beatles. After growing up in a working-class section of Liverpool, missing years of school due to illness, and playing in a handful of middling bands, he became a celebrity overnight. The Beatles eventually inspired at least one cover so good Ringo once kissed a musician who played one for him. Before that happened, Ringo’s Beatles fame led to a $7 million windfall for people who weren’t even in the band.

Ringo Starr (right) | David Redfern/Redferns

The Beatles made it big in the United States thanks to Ed Sullivan

The Fab Four conquered England in short order after Ringo joined in August 1962. They had a top-20 single on the charts two months later (“Love Me Do”), put “Please Please Me” in the top-5 on the singles chart, and saw their debut Please Please Me album hit No. 1 in the United Kingdom.

The Beatles took over the U.K., but they were virtually unknown in the United States at the time. That changed when they crossed paths with Ed Sullivan.

When he saw the raucous reception the band received upon returning to London’s Heathrow Airport from a short tour, he booked them on his show. That lucky break changed The Beatles’ career and opened up America for Liverpool’s finest foursome. They weren’t the only ones who benefited. Ringo’s Beatles fame was worth $7 million to one very lucky group of people.

Ringo Starr’s Beatles fame was worth $7 million to Ludwig Drums