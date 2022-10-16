Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia continuing ‘massive, forced deportations’; Kremlin’s missile stocks diminishing, UK says

Russia continues ‘massive, forced deportations’, says think tank Russia continues to conduct “massive, forced deportations” of Ukrainians that “likely amount to a deliberate ethnic cleansing campaign”, according to a US-based think tank. In its latest assessment of the conflict, the Institute for the Study of War notes that Russian officials have “openly admitted to placing children from occupied areas of Ukraine up for adoption with Russian families”. It adds: “Russian authorities may additionally be engaged in a wider campaign of ethnic cleansing by depopulating Ukrainian territory through deportations and repopulating Ukrainian cities with imported Russian citizens.” Updated at 05.23 EDT

More than 30 settlements in Ukraine have been hit by Russian strikes in the last day, according to the Ukrainian military.

The latest update from the general staff of the Ukrainian armed forces said the strikes had hit civilian areas.

It said particularly targeted had been an area east of capital Kyiv as well as others in the eastern regions of Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia and the southern regions of Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson.

“Violating the norms of international humanitarian law… [Russia] strikes critical infrastructure and the homes of the civilian populations,\” it said.

It added that Russia also continued to shell the position of Ukrainian troops “along the entire contact line”.

Russia continues to conduct “massive, forced deportations” of Ukrainians that “likely amount to a deliberate ethnic cleansing campaign”, according to a US-based think tank.

In its latest assessment of the conflict, the Institute for the Study of War notes that Russian officials have “openly admitted to placing children from occupied areas of Ukraine up for adoption with Russian families”.

It adds: “Russian authorities may additionally be engaged in a wider campaign of ethnic cleansing by depopulating Ukrainian territory through deportations and repopulating Ukrainian cities with imported Russian citizens.”

Russian is “probably incapable of producing advanced munitions at the rate they are being expended”, according to the latest update from the UK ministry of defence.

The ministry said attacks like those launched across Ukraine on Monday, in which Russia fired some 80 cruise missiles, represent a “further degradation of Russia’s long-range missile stocks, which is likely to constrain their ability to strike the volume of targets they desire in future”.

During a firearms training session with individuals who voluntarily expressed a desire to participate in the special military operation [against Ukraine], the terrorists opened fire with small arms on the personnel of the unit.

The estimated number of Russians killed since the start of the war has reached 65,000, according to the Ukrainian military.

This morning’s update from the general staff of the Ukrainian armed forces said the death toll had risen by 300 over the last 24 hours.

It added that the number of tanks lost had reached 2,529, and that 5,193 armored personnel vehicles had also been destroyed.

Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 16.10 орієнтовно склали / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 16.10 were approximately:

An adviser to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said the two Russian volunteers who opened fire on fellow volunteers at a military base had carried out the attack after an argument over religion.

At least 11 people were killed and 15 wounded in the shooting at a military training ground in the Belgorod region in south-western Russia on Saturday, the Russian defence ministry has said. The two attackers were shot dead.

Reuters reported that Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Zelenskiy, said in a YouTube interview that the attackers were from the Central Asian nation of Tajikistan and had opened fire on the others after an argument over religion.

The independent Russian news website Sota Vision said the attack occurred in the small town of Soloti, close to the Ukrainian border and about 105km (65 miles) south-east of Belgorod.

The Russian state media outlet RIA cited a defence ministry statement as saying:

During a firearms training session with individuals who voluntarily expressed a desire to participate in the special military operation [against Ukraine], the terrorists opened fire with small arms on the personnel of the unit.



The attack took place a week after an explosion damaged a bridge in Crimea linking to Russia.

Hello and welcome back to the Guardian’s continuing live coverage of the war in Ukraine. Here’s a rundown on the latest news and overnight developments as it just passes 9.30am in Kyiv.

