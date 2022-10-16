Russian tennis player Anastasia Gasanova insults Ukrainians: God didn't give them brains

While many of her tennis compatriots ask to be naturalized by Kazakhstan or other countries, Anastasia Gasanova has been expressing her Russian pride on social media and even insulting Ukrainians.

Now, she has posted a video with the intention of telling her story of living in Odessa when she was a promising tennis player and then had to leave due to her nationality.

“I tell everything from the first person, what specifically I or my closest friends have seen,” said Gasanova.

“We were forced to leave Ukraine. According to eyewitnesses, the Armed Forces of Ukraine killed people for speaking Russian.

“After May 2, 2014, it was impossible to wear Russian national team clothing, because they could shoot you unceremoniously.”

Gasanova also refers to the recent destruction of the Kerch Strait bridge linking Russia and Ukraine.

“God didn’t give them brains, unfortunately,” Gasanova added. “Why are they so happy? If they want to take back Crimea… breaking is not building.”

The tennis player also chose to recall what she considers “a coup” in Ukraine in 2014. She also claimed that Western media has not been reporting accurately on events in the region dating back to those events.

“It was not the way they told you… there were massive protests there and, they say, president Viktor Yanukovych fled the country when they threatened him with death,” Gasanova said.