​SR 60 Westbound Closing At CSX Hopewell Railroad Crossing Monday

PLANT CITY, FL — Beginning at 8 a.m., Monday, Oct. 17, the Florida Department of Transportation will close all westbound travel lanes on State Road 60 between County Line Road and State Road 39 (James L. Redman Parkway) for CSX to perform emergency repairs to the Hopewell railroad crossing located just east of SR 39 in Plant City.

All westbound SR 60 traffic will be detoured around the CSX work zone using County Line Road, U.S. 92/State Road 600 (Baker Street), Park Road/Jim Johnson Road, Alexander Street and James L. Redman Parkway.

Drivers should expect delays and congestion on all roadways during this closure.