Teacher arrested for alleged ‘inappropriate’ relationship with student

BENICIA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Benicia arrested a middle school teacher on Friday for allegedly having an “inappropriate” relationship with a student, the department announced on Friday.

Kurt Michael Sindel, 56, is accused of sending sexually inappropriate communications to a student, according to Superintendent Damon J. Wright. Wright said his office immediately notified the police and put the Benicia Middle School teacher on leave.

“We realize this information is unsettling and shocking,” wrote Wright in a message to the community. “We want to assure you of our unwavering commitment to student safety and well-being.”

Sindel was booked on suspicion of “harmful matter sent with intent sex minor,” a felony, according to arrest records. The investigation is ongoing, said BPD, and “due to the nature of the arrest and to protect the victim and their family’s privacy,” no more information is being released at this time.

