Russian qualifier Anna Blinkova completed the perfect week as she won her first career WTA Tour title with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 win over Italian Jasmine Paolini in the final of the Transylvania Open by Verdino.

The world No 138 led by a set and a break before Paolini fought back but she pulled away again in the third set for the first title of her career.

Blinkova beat qualifier Anastasia Zakharova (6-1, 7-6 (7)), Chinese Xinyu Wang (6-4, 2-6, 6-1), Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina, the second seed (6-7 (7), 6-1, 6-3) and No 4 seed Anastasia Potapova (5-7, 6-4, 6-4) ahead of her victory.

Earlier in the tournament, Paolini, ranked No 78, defeated Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, the No 6 seed (5-7, 6-3, 6-4), Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska (6-4, 6-1), German Jule Niemeier (7-5, 7-5) and Chinese Xiyu Wang, the No 7 seed (7-5, 4-6, 6-3).