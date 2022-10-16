The Crown blasted as ‘odious’ and an ‘absolute disgrace’





The Queen Mother’s official biographer branded the series “odious” and “deliberately hurtful” as the contents of the fifth series set to be released on November 9 are beginning to emerge. It appears that there will be a scene where Prince Charles tells Queen Elizabeth II that she should be “thrown into jail” for being a bad mother.

In a letter to The Daily Telegraph Mr Shawcross accused the series of deliberately attacking members of the Royal Family, pointing out they are unable to comment on the programme themselves or take legal action. He said: “The Crown is an odious series, filled with lies and half-truths encased in lace and velvet. “It is astonishingly and deliberately hurtful to individual members of the Royal Family, public servants who cannot answer back, let alone sue for damages.” He went on to blast the drama’s creator Peter Morgan for waging “a campaign to abuse” the monarchy and “to destroy by lies a vital institution”.

Mr Shawcross branded this campaign as “an absolute disgrace”. It comes as former Prime Minister Sir John Major has been left fuming by the way the fifth series which depicts events during his premiership from 1991 to 1996. This was a particularly difficult period for the Firm including the fire at Windsor Castle in 1992 as well as the breakdown of the marriages between the then Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales, and Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth II’s plans for Prince Andrew after her death

There is also a scene when the then Prince of Wales speaking to his mother in 1992 says “that if we were an ordinary family and social services came to visit they would have thrown us into care and you [the Queen] into jail”. Buckingham Palace has refused to comment on the leaked contents of the series and an official said the King would not be making any statement. However, according to The Daily Telegraph, a friend of His Majesty has previously blasted the drama as “exploitative”. A spokesman for Netflix insisted the The Crown has always been a fictional portrayal of historical events. He said: “The Crown has always been presented as a drama based on historical events. Series 5 is a fictional dramatisation, imagining what could have happened behind closed doors during a significant decade for the Royal Family – one that has already been scrutinised and well-documented by journalists, biographers and historians.”