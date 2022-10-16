The first talk show in the metaverse is born

The Cryptonomist and The Nemesis strengthen their established partnership by signing an agreement for the creation of a talk show held in The Nemesis metaverse: the online newspaper, leader in the crypto world, and the entertainment platform specialized in innovative virtual reality experiences will be the first to launch this new format.

Amelia Tomasicchio, The Cryptonomist, says:

“I’m very happy I had the chance to collaborate with The Nemesis from the very beginning, even before the metaverse became a real trend. This new idea deepens the relationship between our companies and we are really excited about it”.

The Nemesis, which already partnered with The Cryptonomist in many events and interviews held in virtual mode, will host this groundbreaking project in its metaverse.

The talk show will deal with different topics, such as crypto, digital art and NFTs, and every week there will be guests invited on the virtual stage to discuss the latest news in this sector.

Alessandro De Grandi, Founder and CEO of The Nemesis, stated:

“It’s the beginning of a new era of content access…it is not just a streaming within a digital setting but the main purpose is to get the audience to interact both with the artists and the environment by creating interactive training and gamification paths. It’s just the first step in a long line of new live contents that will be available on our metaverse from mobile and web”.

With this innovative project The Cryptonomist and The Nemesis lay the foundations of what may be the future of communication and edutainment, acting once again as forerunners of this sector.