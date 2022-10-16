The Sims 5 mods and what to expect from the next Sims game

Are you thinking about The Sims 5 mods and whether the new game will even have mod support? So are we, to be honest. The Sims mod community is one of the largest, and thousands of Sims 4 mods have kept fans coming back to the simulation game over the last eight years, even alongside regular official add-ons and updates from Maxis. Sims fans know what we want, and the developers don’t always deliver, leaving modders to take it upon themselves.

The most popular Sims 4 mods, CC packs, and more cover quite literally everything you can imagine, from adding new furniture styles to your house, to changing the way babies and parents operate – and of course there’s always Sims 4 sex mods making woohoo that bit more risque. What we can expect to see from Sims 5 mods of course depends on what the base game itself offers, of which we don’t know much just yet, but let’s get to speculating ahead of October 18’s Behind the Sims Summit livestream.

The Sims 5 mod support

The main difficulty with guessing whether The Sims 5 will support mods is that we don’t yet know the format of the game itself. There is some speculation that the next Sims game could take an entirely different form to that we’re used to, and perhaps be a more online, multiplayer, ever-evolving experience – bringing the series more up to date with other popular games. In this case, modding becomes a little more difficult, but still entirely possible.

The other question regarding mods is whether Maxis has listened to the mod community over the past eight years, with existing mods giving the developers an idea of what players want from the game. If they include what people want, there will be less need for mods, but there will always be imaginative modders coming up with new ideas. Of course Maxis did demonstrate the ability to take player feedback on board with the July 2022 update, which added long-overdue sexual orientation changes.

Either way, we can probably guess that, given EA’s support of the Sims mod community historically, there will be some level of mod support on whatever iteration of The Sims comes next.

The Sims 5 mods wishlist

So what would we want to see from The Sims 5 mods? Again, this wholly depends on the base game itself, but we can always start to think about what we may or may not get.

Sex mods

The first, obvious place to go is Woohoo. Sims have always had the ability to get intimate with others in the life game, but there obviously have to be limitations with just how explicit things can get. As such, we can assume that there will always be room for Sims sex mods, with some of the most popular existing mods removing censors and adding more options when it comes to getting freaky.

Religion mods

Like sex, religion is another area that needs to be tackled with care, which is perhaps why there are limitations to religious aspects in the Sims 4 base game. Sure, Sims can celebrate certain religious holidays, but that’s about it – and will likely remain the case in future games. As such, modders have taken to adding religion, or more vague spirituality, via mods.

Personality mods

It is more likely that we’ll see some more developed personality in a new Sims game, as this is something that can more easily change with the time. Current Sims 4 personality mods, such as Have Some Personality Please, add additional interactions between Sims, with more depth in conversation and feelings. So, while this is something that could be more evolved in a new base game, there will always be room for more.

Career mods

Your career is one of the most important parts of your Sim’s personality, but again there are limitations to what the developer can offer. With so many career options in real life, it would be hard for Maxis to cover everything, so the wonderful mod community will undoubtedly cover any glaring omissions.

So that’s what we’re thinking about The Sims 5 mods and support so far, but hopefully we’ll have a more definitive idea following the Behind the Sims Summit. While we wait to hear more, take a look at when we think The Sims 5 release date could fall, and check out all the details on EA making The Sims 4 free-to-play on October 18, 2022.