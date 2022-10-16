Tory MPs urge Truss to keep Brexit pledges as Farage poses ‘danger’





Liz Truss could “risk voter desertion” if she drops her plans for post-Brexit reforms, senior Conservative MPs have warned. A news report by The Telegraph explained how Eurosceptic backbenchers rallied behind Ms Truss in the leadership election after she promised to pursue wider deregulation and turbocharge trade with Commonwealth countries.

One of the Conservative MPs told The Telegraph: “The polling suggests that, at least temporarily, we’ve lost a lot of people already. “Liz will lose a lot of the others if she doesn’t deliver a lot of these things we’ve been talking about [during the leadership contest]. “Obviously if they succeeded in getting a more Remain leader, people would leave in droves.” A second MP who backed Ms Truss’s campaign told the publication: “Let’s be honest, the input of the Brexit Party to solve the impasse of the Brexit wars was very helpful.

“At times, pressure groups and protest parties can move the dial. “Perhaps a bit of pressure and push from somewhere wouldn’t be unhelpful, but politically, a new Right-wing party wouldn’t do us any good at all. “The thought [of a new Farage party] is almost too dangerous. We need to pull ourselves together, not rely on someone else to push us into it.” However, another pro-Brexit backbencher dismissed the idea of an exodus of MPs to a new party as “utterly ridiculous”. READ MORE: AGA owners facing massive costs swap out for electric models

“Twelve years of Tory misrule. We need a realignment of British politics under a new electoral system – this lot have betrayed us, let us down completely and utterly.” Mr Farage told the Telegraph: “The Conservative Party as we know it is dead and needs to be replaced.” Mr Farage stood down more than 300 Brexit Party candidates at the 2019 general election, a move that was partially credited with helping Boris Johnson win his 80-seat majority.