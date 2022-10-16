TV Licence: Should you get a refund?

The way Britons watch TV has changed dramatically since the TV Licence was first introduced in 1946. In the age of streaming services and subscription services, alongside the cost of living crisis, many Britons are now questioning whether it is worth having one anymore. If someone decides they don’t need one anymore, then they may be able to request a full refund.

However, people need to be wary, if they are caught without a TV Licence when they actually needed one then they could face a fine of £1,000, plus any legal costs, as well as criminal prosecution.

According to TV Licencing’s website, the group which manages the licence, people need a licence if they watch or record programmes on a TV as they are broadcast.

This includes all channels such as Channel 4, Channel 5, ITV, etc, as well as all “+1” channels.

Britons also need one if they watch or download any BBC programme on BBC iPlayer live, on catch-up or On Demand.

