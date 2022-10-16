Ukraine Army eliminates about 65,000 enemy troops

Russia has already lost about 65,000 troops in Ukraine (+300 over the past day).

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Between February 24, 2022 and October 16, 2022, the enemy’s total combat losses included also 2,529 tanks (+5 over the past day), 5,193 armored fighting vehicles (+14), 1,589 artillery systems (+7), 365 multiple launch rocket systems, 186 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 268 aircraft, 242 helicopters, 3,959 motor vehicles and fuel tanks (+8), 16 warships/boats, 1,224 unmanned aerial vehicles (+14), 143 special equipment units (+1). A total of 316 enemy cruise missiles were shot down.

Over the past day, Russian troops have suffered the highest losses in the Kryvyi Rih direction and the Bakhmut direction.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

mk