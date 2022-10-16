Ukrainian soldiers destroy Russian body armour with bare hands

In a video shared by NEXTA TV, Ukrainian soldiers showed a piece of thin red metal presumed to be part of a Russian bulletproof vest taken from a soldier. One soldier holding the damaged piece of metal and filming the video, can be heard saying: “Trophy armoured tape from a Russian bulletproof vest.

“They seem to be so confident in themselves that they don’t need armour.”

Another soldier in the background mocks his enemy saying: “The camera can’t focus on this, it’s transparent.”

The first soldier then adds: “And we complained that we had something wrong with our equipment.”

As a third soldier moves to destroy the piece of metal managing to bend it with his bare hands, one of his colleagues jokes: “You ruined orc’s plywood!”

President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia should be finished calling up reservists in two weeks, promising an end to a divisive mobilisation that has seen hundreds of thousands of men summoned to fight in Ukraine and huge numbers flee the country.

Putin ordered the mobilisation three weeks ago, part of a response to Russian battlefield defeats. He has also proclaimed the annexation of four partially occupied Ukrainian provinces and threatened to use nuclear weapons.