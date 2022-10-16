Universal Credit warning: Rule change set to affect 114,000 Britons

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is raising its Administrative Earnings Threshold (AET) from £355 to £494 per month for single claimants, and from £567 to £782 per month for couples making joint UC claims. This is the equivalent of a single Universal Credit claimant working 8.62 hours per week at the National Living Wage, the minimum wage for those over-23s.

Around 114,000 Universal Credit claimants will be moved from the ‘light touch’ group to the ‘intensive work search’ group.

To be moved back into the ‘light touch’ group, claimants will be expected to find ways of raising their earnings above the AET, by getting a better-paying job, or working more hours.

However, the Government says Universal Credit claimants will be supported in their efforts to find more work.

Claimants affected by the change will receive a message in their work journal telling them what action they need to take.

READ MORE: Coventry Building Society increase interest rates across savings accounts – up to 4.85%