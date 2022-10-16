When Simi Garewal was ‘forever cured of jealousy in love’ after ‘mad, crazy’ relationship with Maharaja of Jamnanagar

Simi Garewal, who turned 75 today, is still revered for her grace and elegance. Although the actress is well-known for her work in movies like Mera Naam Joker, Karz, Chalte Chalte, and others, her personal life has often made news as well. Nothing was kept a secret, not her relationships or breakups, not even her marriage or separation.

Today we transport you to the early 2010s, when the actress discussed a previous relationship. She also discussed her breakup with Ravi Mohan while addressing the lessons she learned from her relationship with the Maharaja of Jamnagar.

The actress and the Maharaja, who was also her neighbour, had a three-year relationship. As she discussed their relationship, she revealed, “At 17, I fell in love with my neighbour – the Maharaja of Jamnagar. It was a turbulent and passionate affair that lasted for three years. He showed me a wonderful world of animals, sports and food. Of passion and compassion… we did mad, crazy things but it grew obsessive. I look back at it now with a smile. But I realised what possessiveness could do to a relationship. It cured me forever of jealousy in love.”

Simi Garewal later wed into the Delhi-based Chunnamal family. Simi Garewal opened up about getting married to Ravi Mohan in 1970 but divorcing him nine years later. She said, “We were two nice people but not made for each other. It was a long-distance marriage. We started living apart more and more but divorced over a decade later. The good thing is that there was never any ill-will. I’m close to his family even now.”

The actress is currently making headlines for her social media posts and giving her opinions on national and global entertainment issues.