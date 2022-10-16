Women’s Tennis Record Rises to 9-1, Defeat Manhattanville 7-2 – Baruch College Athletics

Next Match: Hunter College 10/18/2022 | 3:00 PM Oct. 18 (Tue) / 3:00 PM Hunter College History

The women’s tennis team saw their winning streak rise to eight in a row following a 7-2 victory at Manhattanville College in Purchase, New York.

The visiting Bearcats won all three doubles and for of the six singles for their ninth victory of the season.

Stephanie Tapia and Alejandra Cardenas won a battle t third doubles, 8-6 to help sweep the doubles.

The Bearcats controlled in the singles with Ava Deguzman (#1, 6-1, 6-0), Regina Kelley (#2, 6-1, 6-0), and Erica Sheludenko (#3, 6-1, 6-1) all wopn tbheir singles to also stayed undefeated this season individually.

The team will resume action on Tuesday with a 3:00 p.m. CUNYAC home contest against Hunter College at the U.S. National Tennis Center.



