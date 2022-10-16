“Worst tournament of the year” – Tennis fans left frustrated by the organizers post rain delay at the 2022 San Diego Open

Tennis fans were left baffled by the extended rain delay during the second semifinal between Danielle Collins and Donna Vekic at the 2022 San Diego Open on Saturday.
Play was suspended after rain interrupted the match in the third set. But fans were not happy when the match did not resume even after the rain subsided and the court was dry, and took to Twitter to vent their frustration.
One fan asked whether the event was the “worst tournament of the year.”
“Worst tournament of the year, or worst tournament of the year?” they tweeted.
The peeved fan again wondered why the match hadn’t resumed even after the court had been dry for 20 minutes.
“You really can’t make this shit up, what the hell are these people doing here. Court is dry since 20 minutes ago…” they added.
Here are a few more reactions from frustrated fans:
“I just lost my focus in the middle of the [first] set” – Iga Swiatek after reaching the final of the 2022 San Diego Open
