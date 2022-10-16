Xi vows to prioritise environment, protect nature and promote green lifestyles

BEIJING, Oct 16 (Reuters) – President Xi Jinping said on Sunday that China will give priority to protecting the environment and promoting green consumption, production and lifestyles, saying the protection of nature was essential to building a modern socialist country.

In a speech opening the twice-a-decade ruling Communist Party Congress, Xi said China had made progress in tackling environmental problems and vowed to “basically eliminate” heavy air and water pollution while bringing soil contamination under control.

He vowed to continue an “energy revolution” and promote the clean use of coal. (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by William Mallard)