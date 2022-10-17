24 Must-Watch Horror Classics And Where To Stream Them On Halloween

Halloween season is upon us, and that means it’s time to curl up on the couch and watch some scary movies. Every year, there are plenty of horror movies that come out every year, and within the hundreds that exist, there are some major standouts. But in the age of streaming, where do you go to watch some of the most notable horror movies?

Don’t worry, as GameSpot has all the answers you need. Whether you’re looking for one of the various ’80s slasher movies with a notorious killers or spooky ghost story with someone spitting up pea soup, we know where you can stream them. And most of the movies on this list can be streamed at well-known streaming services for no additional cost to your monthly service fees.

And we’re here for some of the best of the best in horror–and some of the most well-known. Why risk wasting your time with something bad when there are so many acknowledged masterpieces?

We’ve rounded up 24 of the best horror movies of all time and listed which streaming service you can find them on. Check them all out below. And if you’re looking for more horror movie lists, check out horror movies to watch on Shudder, horror anime you need to watch, Peacock’s best horror movies, and HBO Max’s best horror movies.