Air transport relationship between Asean countries and Japan taking off, says Dr Wee

PETALING JAYA: A more robust air transport relationship between Asean member countries and Japan is coming to fruition, says Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.

In a Facebook post on Monday (Oct 17), he said that this was brought up during the 20th Asean and Japan Transport Ministers Meeting, which was held as part of the 28th Asean Transport Ministers meeting in Bali, Indonesia.

“The ATM+Japan meeting is also close to concluding a more liberal and mutually beneficial Asean-Japan Air Services Agreement with a view to enhancing the air transport relationship between Asean and Japan.

“Japan’s efforts have also resulted in establishing the Aviation Security framework, which allows Asean and Japan to work together to improve and effectively implement security measures in a post-Covid world,” he said.

He added that Malaysia has also offered to continue hosting Vessel Traffic System training for Asean member countries at the Maritime Training Institute in Port Klang.