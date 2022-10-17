All Creatures Great and Small star opens up on working with horse

“Every time I would come out, deliver the line, and he would start to move, and it is just such a big operation because he is massive, so you would have to walk him all the way around the yard to get him back in position and reset.

“I watched Dean [animal handler] do it, and I thought to myself, ‘If this happens again, I am just going to do it so they won’t have to call cut they can keep rolling’, and it did – it happened again.

“So I thought, ‘Right’, pulled him round the yard and tied him up myself, and the adrenaline was pumping through my body so much that I almost forgot the next line.

“But managed it, and they never used it in the end either!” she exclaimed.

All Creatures Great and Small airs Thursday from 9pm on Channel 5.