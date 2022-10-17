Barbara Ann Smith, 67, of Massena

On the morning of Saturday, October 8, 2022, beloved sister, aunt, cousin, and friend, Barbara Ann Smith passed away at the age of 67 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. (Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) – On the morning of Saturday, October 8, 2022, beloved sister, aunt, cousin, and friend, Barbara Ann Smith passed away at the age of 67 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Barb was born on October 25, 1954, in Germany, the daughter of the late John (Smitty) Smith and Norma (Storie) Smith. She was raised in Massena, where she graduated high school.

Barb continued her schooling at Plattsburgh State University where she obtained a Bachelor of Science in Education. She also attended Glens Falls Hospital School of Radiologic Technology, receiving a certificate of Radiology Technology. Barb worked as an X-Ray Technician for many years in Oswego and Syracuse, New York and Portland, Sanford, and York, Maine. After her retirement she moved to Massena to be near her family.

Barb will be greatly missed by her sister, Linda Smith; her nieces Lisa Chapman and Katie Barkley; her nephews Philip Chapman, Tyler Smith, and Nicholas Smith; her great nieces Ashlynn, Sydnie, and Kelsey; her great nephew Zack; cousins, friends, and caregiver Bobbi.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Timothy Smith.

Barb enjoyed sewing, crafting, reading, antiquing, clipping recipes, tracing her family genealogy, and reminiscing over old times. Celebrating birthdays and holidays were always one of her favorite things to do. You could always anticipate a thoughtful handmade card in the mail, but her specialty was the Halloween costumes she sewed for her nieces and nephew while growing up.

She will be most remembered for the love she had for her family and friends.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however at her request there will be no services. Barb’s family will be celebrating her life privately at a later date in Alexandria Bay, as she had desired.

Memories may be shared and condolences offered to her family online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

