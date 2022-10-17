Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: How to get Mountain Dew Rewards

Do you want to know how to get Mountain Dew Rewards in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2? Activision will release Modern Warfare 2 on October 28, 2022, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. The game is a first-person shooter video game developed by Infinity Ward and published by Activision. Mountain Dew has partnered with Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, rewarding its loyal fans with many in-game rewards for purchasing some selected products. This guide will show you how to get the Mountain Dew Rewards in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

What are Mountain Dew Rewards in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2?

Call of Duty Mountain Dew Rewards is a promotional campaign by Mountain Dew in partnership with Activision for the upcoming game Modern Warfare 2. The campaign offers game fans a chance to receive in-game rewards for purchasing some selected products from Mountain Dew. You can have 2XP and COD points by redeeming the codes under the cap. Also, for 12 packs, you can get the codes inside the pack. Following are the products available for 2XP and COD points.

2XP products

Mountain Dew Zero Sugar

Diet Mountain Dew

20 oz, 12-pack, and 24-pack of Mountain Dew

20 oz and 12-pack of Mountain Dew Code Red

12-pack of Mountain Dew Game Fuel

COD game points

Mountain Dew Zero Sugar

Diet Mountain Dew

12-pack and 24-pack of Mountain Dew

12-pack of Mountain Dew Code Red

Mountain Dew Rewards promotion will start on October 17, 2022, at noon. EST and ends on December 31, 2022. You have to redeem your codes before March 23, 2023.

How to get Mountain Dew Rewards in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2?

You can get Mountain Dew Rewards by Registering and linking your activations account at Mountain Dew Special Promo website. Here is how you should do it.

Go to the Mountain Dew Special Promo website. Register and create an account. Link your Activision account with your Mountain Dew account. Purchase any selected products from the participating retailers to get a code. Enter the code on the website to get your in-game items. You will receive an email with the in-game items.

So, these are the steps you need to follow to get Mountain Dew Rewards.

