Central Kyiv hit by kamikaze drone strikes; heavy fighting rages in two hot spots in eastern Ukraine

An aerial view shows ships at the anchorage area of the Bosphorus southern entrance in Istanbul, on October 12, 2022.

The organization overseeing the export of grain from Ukraine said it has approved five vessels to leave the besieged country.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, a deal among Ukraine, Russia, the United Nations and Turkey, said the vessels are carrying 122,315 metric tons of grain and other crops.

Two ships are set to leave from Ukraine’s port of Chornomorsk and are destined for Pakistan and Italy. Two more vessels will depart from Odesa to Libya and Turkey. The fifth ship will leave from Ukraine’s Yuzhny-Pivdennyi port to France.

Read more about the Black Sea Grain Initiative here.

— Amanda Macias