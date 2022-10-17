Charlotte Rae Parmerlee – Daily Journal

WHITELAND, IN

Charlotte Rae (Hubbard) Parmerlee, 71 of Whiteland, IN passed away Thursday October 13, 2022, at Demaree Crossing in Greenwood, IN.

She was born October 11, 1951, in Vincennes, IN to Luther Raymond Hubbard and Hanna Jane (Murray) Hubbard. She married Dana Lynn Parmerlee on March 16, 1974, in Bicknell, IN; he preceded her in death on May 10, 2013.

Charlotte was a 1969 graduate of North Knox High School and Vincennes University.

She had been the Franklin branch manager for the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. She also farmed alongside her husband in Whiteland.

Charlotte was a member of the Johnson County Farm Bureau, Tri Kappa, collected angels, searching for her family genealogy, enjoyed Syfy, watching movies and listening to all kinds of music, classic Chevy cars, her cherry cordial ice cream and peanut M&M’s. She especially was a fan of her Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears.

She also had been a softball coach

Survivors include her daughter Amanda Anderson and son in law Daniel of Acton, IN, her son Alan Parmerlee of Greenwood, IN, granddaughter Dana Anderson of Acton and John Anderson of Acton, a sister Jane Hubbard Messer of Bicknell, IN, brother James Murray Hubbard of Bicknell, IN, nieces Charla Messer Sager of Bicknell, IN and Mindy Messer Saucerman of Bicknell, two grandnieces and one grandnephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Services will be conducted on Thursday October 20, 2022, at 10:30AM at Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN and will be live-streamed at www.swartzmortuary.com. Friends may call Wednesday from 4PM until 8PM at the mortuary. Burial will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin, IN.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information 317-738-0202.