Cholla Trail, part of Goldwater’s cherished Camelback Mountain, reopens | Arizona Capitol Times

By: Autriya Maneshni Cronkite News

October 17, 2022

Many Valley visitors and residents recently welcomed the reopening of the Cholla Trail on the eastern ridge of Camelback Mountain, which the late, five-term Republican U.S. Sen. Barry Goldwater made it his mission to protect.

Camelback Mountain Cholla Trail Echo Canyon Trail Goldwater Hip Historian Invergordon Road Marshall Shore Paradise Valley Phoenix City Council Phoenix Mountains Preservation Council Phoenix Parks and Recreation Preservation of Camelback Mountain Foundation Republican Scottsdale Silent Night squirrels The Beatles

