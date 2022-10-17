COD Mobile Season 10: Predicted release date and more

Call of Duty Mobile Season 10 will go live on mobile devices in the near future and we have all the latest information about this new season.

A new season arriving means the gaming community will be treated to lots of new weapons, maps, updates and much more.

COD Mobile is great because it can bring lots of content from lots of games in the huge Call of Duty franchise. It also adds new content every few months so players feel like the developers treat them well.

We for one are very excited for season 10 and we cannot wait to reveal all the latest news and information around it.

Here is everything we know about Call of Duty Mobile Season 10 so far.

Predicted Release Date

With Season 9 released on 12th October 2022 and covering Halloween, we expect Season 10 of Call of Duty Mobile to not be released very soon. We believe that the new season will come out with somewhat of a Christmas theme.

With seasons in COD Mobile lasting a couple of months, we expect season 10 to go live around Wednesday 7th December – Wednesday 14th December 2022.

Trailer

A great teaser trailer will be revealed for season 10 of Call of Duty Mobile in the future. The trailer will give us a sneak preview of what is to come including new weapons and a new map.

This trailer will come out closer to the release of the new season coming out, so we predict it will go live in November. Be sure to keep an eye on the official Call of Duty pages for updates.

What will be the name for COD Mobile Season 10?

Every new season in Call of Duty Mobile gets named, season 8 was called ‘Train to Nowhere.’

The game will no doubt release a lot of news around this new season soon as they will want to give gamers a sneak preview of what is to come in the game. We will update this page with all the latest news and updates when possible.

Surely, Call of Duty fans and the gaming community will be spoiled with lots of new content when Season 10 goes live in September 2022!

