DEAL OF THE DAY: Energy efficient Russell Hobbs kettle cut by £31.50

Brits are eagerly searching for ways to cut costs around the home and one of the easiest switches is to use an energy efficient kettle. According to Energy Saving Trust, the average Brit boils their kettle four times a day which approximates to £203.72 a year.

It can boil one cup in less than 45 seconds and it has internal one to three cup markers for energy saving.

With a sleek, contemporary design, it looks stunning in any kitchen setting but be quick to buy it as it expires by midnight.

And it’s now on offer for only £40.49 from £71.99 on Amazon.

The Russell Hobbs Geo Steel Cordless Electric Kettle helps saves up to 65 percent off energy when it boils one 235ml cup.

Boiling the amount of water needed for only one cup can help save you about £25 a year.

Don’t worry about damage as it comes with a two year manufacturers guarantee and you can get an extra year when you register it online.

Customers rate that its easy to hold, great value for money and is extremely energy efficient.

Fiona wrote: “It’s very energy efficient as it’s tall and thin so you only need to add sufficient water for one cup, which it then boils very, very fast – as we all know, we all stand and watch the blasted kettle willing it on to boil quickly and this one does just that.”

Glenn Cook agreed: “The Russell Hobbs 25240 Geo Kettle is an excellent kettle that is designed to save energy. It really does make a good impression with its smart looks and silver metal finish.”

Noel also added: “As a fan of contemporary designs, I think this is probably one of the best looking kettles I’ve ever saw. It looks great in the online images, but looks even better in person. So if you care about boiling a cuppa in under 45 seconds or saving on your electricity bill – this is the kettle for you.”

BUY: Russell Hobbs Geo Steel Cordless Electric Kettle