Defiant pensioner vows he’d ‘rather go to jail than pay cycling fine’

A frustrated pensioner has said he’d rather “go to jail” than pay a £100 fine he was given after cycling through town. Barrie Enderby, 82, was leaving a local bank in Grimsby when he was stopped from riding his bike by a Council Officer who told him he wasn’t allowed to.

According to GrimsbyLive, the officer gave Barrie a £100 fine, issued as part of the Public Spaces Protection Order, for riding his bike through the centre of town.

The scheme was introduced back in 2019 to deal with nuisance behaviour in the town centre, such as cycling in the pedestrianised zone and drinking in the street. Since its introduction, the scheme has seen around 1,000 fines handed out and has now been extended until 2025.

However, Barrie has refused to pay the fine claiming that he hasn’t had one in the 40 years he’s been biking in Grimsby so “why should he now?” He believes the Council and their officers should be spending their time catching people for real problems rather than fining an 82-year-old man on a bike.

He explained: “I was biking through town last Thursday, October 6, locked my bike up and went into a bank on Victoria Street. As I came out, one of the council officers stopped me and said I’d be fined £100 for riding it in the street. I’ve been riding my bike around here for 40 years and have never once been fined. When he gave it to me I told him, ‘stick it up your a***’. I’m more annoyed about it because my biking is what keeps me going.”

He added: “When he told me it would be £100 I was quite frustrated, I’ve never had a problem when out on my bike before. I’ve seen all sorts going on around town in the past and they chose to give me a ticket.” The lack of signage was also something that angered Barrie after being given the fine.