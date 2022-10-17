Dwayne Johnson Performed A Loretta Lynn Tribute With Kelly Clarkson, And Honestly, I Didn’t Even Know He Could Sing

The actor recently got the chance to show off his vocal chops during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.
Dwayne took the stage to perform a duet with Kelly — and he completely held his own alongside the Grammy winner.
The duo chose to honor the late Loretta Lynn by performing her song “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’.”
And it turns out that the duo’s country collab was actually over a year in the making.
During a virtual appearance on the show in 2021, Dwayne recounted his onetime country music ambitions when he lived in Nashville as a teenager.
“I grew up loving blues; hip-hop, of course; but then country, but traditional — like, that ‘three chords and the truth,’ steel guitar kind of country,” Dwayne said.
He continued, “When I got to Nashville … I went down there to Broadway, and I used to hang out down there and listen to all the acts, and I did have it in my mind that I was gonna become a country music singer.”
While his country music career didn’t pan out, Kelly did invite Dwayne to join her for a duet next time he was on the show — and that worked out a lot better!
So, in conclusion, is there anything Dwayne can’t do??
